Yaklaşık 15 yıldır Marmaris’te dövme dünyasının içindeyim. Başlangıçta sadece tasarımlar hazırlıyor, farklı dükkanlara satıyordum. Zamanla kendi sanatımı icra etmeye başladım ve bu yolculuk bugün Marmaris’te üç farklı stüdyo ile devam ediyor. Her müşterimin vücuduna işlediğim dövmede, kendi hikayesinin bir parçası olduğunu bilmek benim için büyük bir onur.

Yanımda bu yolculuğu paylaşan en büyük destekçim ise eşim. Güzel Sanatlar Fakültesi mezunu olan ve kalıcı makyaj üzerine tüm sertifikalara sahip olan eşimle birlikte, işi sadece bir meslek değil, bir yaşam tarzı olarak benimsedik. İşimizi bir aile gibi yürütüyor, her tasarımı en ince ayrıntısına kadar özenle hazırlıyoruz.

Siz de Marmaris tatilinizi ölümsüz kılmak isterseniz, hayalinizdeki tasarımı bizimle paylaşmanız yeterli. Biz onu sanatla birleştirip kalıcı hale getiriyoruz.

👉 Daha fazla bilgi için: Marmaris tattoo

Create Your Own Story with Tattoos in Marmaris

Marmaris offers more than beaches and nightlife; it offers the chance to leave a personal mark with the art of tattoos. A tattoo is not just decoration – it is a memory, a feeling, or a symbol that defines you.

I have been in the tattoo world in Marmaris for about 15 years. I started by designing tattoos and selling them, then slowly began to create my own art. Today, with three studios in Marmaris, I continue to transform personal stories into permanent works of art.

The most important part of this journey has been sharing it with my wife. As a Fine Arts graduate and certified permanent makeup artist, she brings her own creativity into our family business. Together, we see this not only as a job but as a lifestyle.

If you want to make your holiday in Marmaris unforgettable, just share your idea with us. We will turn it into a timeless piece of art.

👉 For more details: Marmaris tattoo