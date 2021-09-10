​Kültür Ve Sanat Kursların Kayıtları Başladı

Esenyurt Belediyesi Kültür İşleri Müdürlüğünün düzenlediği, MEB onaylı kültür ve sanat kurslarının yeni dönem kayıtları başladı. Toplumun her kesiminden ilgi gören kültür ve sanat kurslarında branşlar bu yıl çocukların, gençlerin ve kadınların ilgi alanları doğrultusunda belirlendi. 55 ayrı branşta kültür ve sanat eğitimlerinin verileceği kursların başvuruları, 26 Eylül tarihine kadar devam edecek. Meslek edindirme, el sanatları, hobi, enstrüman, sahne sanatları, kişisel gelişim, dil ve sınava hazırlık kursları gibi farklı kategorilerde yıl boyunca eğitimin verileceği kurslara www.ogrencikayit.esenyurt.bel. tr adresinden online olarak kayıt yaptırılabilecek. Vatandaşlar kurslarla ilgili detaylı bilgiye, belediyenin kültür ve gençlik merkezleri ile bilgi ve etüt evlerini telefonla arayarak ulaşabilecek.

ESENYURT BELEDİYESİ BASIN VE YAYIN MÜDÜRLÜĞÜ

"GIZLILIK NOTU: Bu e-posta mesaji kisiye ozel olup, gizli bilgiler iceriyor olabilir. Eger bu e-posta mesaji size yanlislikla ulasmissa, icerigini hic bir sekilde kullanmayiniz ve ekli dosyalari acmayiniz. Bu durumda lutfen e-posta mesajini kullaniciya hemen geri gonderiniz ve tum kopyalarini mesaj kutunuzdan siliniz. Bu e-posta mesaji, hic bir sekilde, herhangi bir amac icin cogaltilamaz, yayinlanamaz ve para karsiligi satilamaz. Bu e-posta mesaji viruslere karsi anti-virus sistemleri tarafindan taranmistir. Ancak yollayici, bu e-posta mesajinin - virus koruma sistemleri ile kontrol ediliyor olsa bile - virus icermedigini garanti etmez ve meydana gelebilecek zararlardan dogacak hicbir sorumlulugu kabul etmez."

"CONFIDENTIALITY NOTICE: This message is intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to whom it is addressed , and may contain confidential information. If you are not the intended recipient of this message or you receive this mail in error, you should refrain from making any use of the contents and from opening any attachment. In that case, please notify the sender immediately and return the message to the sender, then, delete and destroy all copies. This e-mail message, can not be copied, published or sold for any reason. This e-mail message has been swept by anti-virus systems for the presence of computer viruses. In doing so, however, sender cannot warrant that virus or other forms of data corruption may not be present and do not take any responsibility in any occurrence.

İstabul Times Haber Ajansı(İTHA)