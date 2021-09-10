banner196
Esenyurt Belediyesi’nin hobi ve yeteneğini geliştirmek, meslek edinmek isteyen vatandaşlar için birbirinden farklı branşlarda hazırladığı kültür ve sanat kurslarının yeni dönem kayıtları başladı. Vatandaşlar kurslara, 26 Eylül tarihine kadar online olarak kayıt yaptırabilecek.

10 Eylül 2021 Cuma 09:53
​Kültür Ve Sanat Kursların Kayıtları Başladı
Esenyurt Belediyesi Kültür İşleri Müdürlüğünün düzenlediği, MEB onaylı kültür ve sanat kurslarının yeni dönem kayıtları başladı. Toplumun her kesiminden ilgi gören kültür ve sanat kurslarında branşlar bu yıl çocukların, gençlerin ve kadınların ilgi alanları doğrultusunda belirlendi. 55 ayrı branşta kültür ve sanat eğitimlerinin verileceği kursların başvuruları, 26 Eylül tarihine kadar devam edecek. Meslek edindirme, el sanatları, hobi, enstrüman, sahne sanatları, kişisel gelişim, dil ve sınava hazırlık kursları gibi farklı kategorilerde yıl boyunca eğitimin verileceği kurslara www.ogrencikayit.esenyurt.bel.tr adresinden online olarak kayıt yaptırılabilecek. Vatandaşlar kurslarla ilgili detaylı bilgiye, belediyenin kültür ve gençlik merkezleri ile bilgi ve etüt evlerini telefonla arayarak ulaşabilecek.

ESENYURT BELEDİYESİ BASIN VE YAYIN MÜDÜRLÜĞÜ

